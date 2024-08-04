Govt tells NZers in Iran and Lebanon to leave now

Demonstrators wave flags and hold pictures of Ismail Haniyeh during a protest over his death in Beirut's Burj al-Barajneh camp for Palestinian refugees. Photo: Getty Images

The government is telling New Zealanders in Iran and Lebanon to leave immediately as tensions rise in the region.

"The New Zealand government urges New Zealanders in Lebanon and Iran to leave now while options remain available," Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said in a social media post on Sunday.

"We also recommend New Zealanders in Israel consider whether they need to remain in the country."

It comes after the government updated its Safetravel advisory, warning people not to travel to Lebanon due to what it called the volatile security situation.

The advisory elevated Lebanon to the highest level, meaning "extreme risk".

The United States has urged citizens to leave Lebanon on "any available ticket", while the British Foreign Secretary warned British citizens in Lebanon to leave immediately or risk "becoming trapped in a warzone".

Iran has vowed to retaliate against Israel, which it blames for the death of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas Political Bureau, earlier this week.

Just hours before his assassination, Israel killed Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in an air strike.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters. Photo: RNZ/Samuel Rillstone

There are fears that Hezbollah - which is based in Lebanon and backed by Iran - could play a big part in any retaliation.

That, in turn, could result in a huge Israeli response.

Israel has been at war with Hamas since the terrorist group's attack on 7 October 2023 which saw nearly 1200 people killed.

Israel's ground and air campaigns have killed more than 38,000 people in Gaza in the months since, according to Palestinian health authorities.