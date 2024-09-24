Highway blocked by falling rocks

The rockfall near Orman Falls on State Highway 6. Photo: NZTA

A substantial rockfall has closed the Haast Pass as wild weather continues to create disruptions on roads.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said an excavator was being used to clear the rockfall, on State Highway 6 near Orman Falls on the West Coast side of the pass.

An update was expected about 4pm today, and in the meantime motorists were advised to delay or postpone their journeys.

The Milford Road (SH94) was closed all morning owing to avalanche risk, but NZTA said in an update shortly after 1pm that it had reopened and was expected to remain open overnight.

However, it was expected to close again overnight on Wednesday and all day Thursday "as a significant storm hits the area and is expected to elevate the avalanche hazard".