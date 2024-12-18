'Hitch-hiking' python found in Auckland

By Susan Edmunds of RNZ

A live python found in an Auckland industrial estate earlier this month was likely a "lone hitch-hiker", Biosecurity New Zealand says.

It said it found the coastal carpet python from Australia earlier this month.

RNZ understands the snake was two metres long and "well fed".

Wendy McDonald, manger of surveillance and incursion at Biosecurity NZ, said staff responded to an alert.

"Trained snake handlers visited the site and quickly secured and captured the snake, which was humanely euthanised. We thank the estate staff for alerting Biosecurity New Zealand about the detection," she said.

"It is likely the snake was a lone hitchhiker that arrived with imported goods. Each year, we detect one or two snakes at post-border locations. More are usually intercepted at the border. They are normally not venomous and mostly arrive dead due to the treatment of imported cargo."

McDonald said Biosecurity New Zealand took the risk of hitchhiking snakes escaping and surviving very seriously.

"This is why we have a multi-layered biosecurity system involving strict import requirements, border checks, and surveillance. It is also why we have trained personnel to handle detections safely and effectively.

"To date, our biosecurity system has proven highly effective in preventing a snake population from establishing in New Zealand."