'Huge void in our family': Funeral held for 21-year-old who died in hunting accident

Jock Davies. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Jock Davies, the young Otago man who died in a hunting accident on Rakiura Stewart Island, was farewelled in Tapanui on Monday.

The 21-year-old was in a hunting party of nine on the South Lords River hunting block and was believed to have been shot and died at the scene on Saturday, July 5.

Jock's parents, Pete and Sarah Davies, followed their youngest son's casket into the packed hall, along with his older brothers George and Tom.

The casket was decorated with an array of messages, as well as the beads of courage he wore during his two battles with leukaemia as a child.

Jock's mother Sarah began the service by thanking the hundreds in attendance, before taking the time to acknowledge the police and search and rescue teams "who kept Jock company overnight until he could come home".

"Our cheeky, blue-eyed blond boy embraced life from day one. He was slowed down a bit in 2013 when he was diagnosed with leukaemia," she said.

"During Jock's cancer journey, he showed strength, resilience, courage and determination. He also became a poster boy for the Child Cancer Foundation."

She remembered her boy as someone who loved his friends, family, sport and the outdoors.

"You've left a lasting impression on so many. Forever 21, we love you Jocko and there’s going to be a huge void in our family. We’re all going to miss you so much."

Jock's father Pete said his youngest son had a knack of twisting him around his little finger.

"Jocko had a smile that just wouldn't go away."

His son loved sport and the outdoors from a young age and used cricket and rugby as a focus during his rehabilitation from leukaemia, he said.

"He was the toughest little f..... I've ever had the fortune to know.

"On the flipside though, he was so caring. He worried about others in a really genuine way."

Jock had been working with a group of boys at King's High School in Dunedin and had recently told his father of his desire to go to teacher's college.

"He had a great manner with people of all ages but seemed to connect so well with the young," Pete said.

"I’ve been lucky to have a son who has lived 21 years to the max. He’s entertained, he’s cared, he’s thought, he’s stirred, he’s cuddled, he’s loved.

"I hope the curries and the hunting are as good as at home. I’ll see you when I’m looking at you, mate."