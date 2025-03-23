Hundreds march on Parliament over access to puberty blockers

Hundreds of people marched to protest against moves that could change how puberty blockers are prescribed in gender affirming care. Photo: RNZ/Nate Mckinnon

Hundreds of people are marching on Parliament to protest against moves that could change how puberty blockers are prescribed in gender affirming care.

Last year, health officials called for a new cautious approach after the government signalled an intent to consider regulating prescriptions to young people.

Regulatory measures could include restricting prescribing of puberty blockers in the context of gender affirming care but not its use in other contexts, the ministry said.

Queer Endurance in Defiance spokesperson Wyatt Dawson said in a release that the transgender community and its allies were worried any changes will mean trans children lose access to hormone therapy that stalls unwanted physical changes.

Puberty blockers should be available "on demand", they said.

Sunday's protest comes after the government directed the Ministry of Health to consult on whether there should be further safety measures for prescribing puberty blockers.

It opened public submissions asking if further precautions or restrictions are needed, and what impacts this could have on young people.

Half a dozen speakers from the queer community and its allies, including current and former Green Party MPs Benjamin Doyle and Elizabeth Kerekere, addressed the hundreds-strong crowd gathered at Parliament steps.

Former MP Kerekere, who is also the founder of the queer advocacy group Tīwhanawhana Trust, said access to puberty blockers was unequal, with young people who were not trans able to use hormone therapy to stall the early onset of development.

Hundreds of people marched to Parliament. Photo: RNZ/Nate Mckinnon

"But if you say you are trans then you are likely to not be able to access (them)."

She said wanting puberty blockers "on demand" still meant going through the correct process.

"For a child, for a young person, I hope that's done with [the] support of their whānau, that they've talked about what that means for them and they've got the people around them to make sure that the right decisions are being made."

She cited the speakers at Sunday's protest who talked about how long access to puberty blockers could take, with some waiting up to two years.

"On-demand, I would still interpret as when they need them."

The Green Party has denounced moves by the government to regulate puberty blockers in gender-affirming care in young people.

The Ministry of Health's consultation on additional safety measures for the hormone therapy closed in January, but nothing has yet been publicly released.

MP Benajmin Doyle added their voice to hundreds of protesters at Parliament grounds today condeming the review.

They say the rights of trans and non-binary people should not be up for debate.

"How dare they call for public consulation on whether we deserve to have life-saving treatment.

Speakers included former Green Party MP Elizabeth Kerekere. Photo: Samuel Rillstone

"How dare they attempt to deny children healthcare ... access to healthcare is a human right."

Doyle said the party is calling on the government to increase funding and access to puberty blockers for young trans people.

Results to come on consultation

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the government had asked the agency to consult on whether there should be additional safety measures for prescribing puberty blockers.

"Through our consultation, we have received submissions from members of the public, including gender-diverse young people and their families.

"We have also consulted with key stakeholders, including representatives of medical practitioners, health services, and health regulators."

Submissions closed on 20 January, but nothing has yet been publicly released.

Consultation followed the ministry last year urging "a more precautionary approach" for the care of adolescents with gender identity issues, and the publication of its evidence brief on using puberty blockers to treat gender dysphoria.

It found the evidence supporting the benefits and risks of using puberty blockers in gender-affirming care was limited and more research on the long-term impacts was needed.

It advised that prescribing hormone therapy for children with gender dysphoria should be limited to experienced clinicians only, who were part of a wider multi-disciplinary team including psychological and mental health support.

The policy recommendation received broad support from doctors providing gender care.