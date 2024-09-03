International tourists will now have to pay $100 to enter NZ

Photo: RNZ

By Craig McCulloch of RNZ

The government is almost tripling the fee charged to most international tourists from $35 to $100 from the start of October.

The International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) was introduced by the Labour government in 2019 with funds raised to go toward maintaining public services and tourism sites.

National at the time opposed the levy as "just another tax" but has since come round to the idea, Tourism Minister Matt Doocey on Tuesday saying tourists should "contribute more to New Zealand".

In a statement, Doocey said international tourism played "a hugely important role" to New Zealand's economy but came with a cost to local communities through pressure on infrastructure and higher maintenance costs across the conservation estate.

The higher fee would ensure visitors paid their bit toward the upkeep of public services and high-value conservation projects, he said.

Doocey said the increased fee was unlikely to deter many people from coming to New Zealand, pointing out $100 would generally make up less than 3 percent of their total spending here.

"The new IVL remains competitive with countries like Australia and the UK, and we are confident New Zealand will continue to be seen as an attractive visitor destination by many around the world."

Australia charges a departure tax of $A70 ($NZ76), while the United Kingdom charges varying rates of Air Passenger Duty depending on the distance of travel.

Doocey said public consultation had found 93 percent of the roughly 1100 submitters were in support of a hike to help cover tourism costs.

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka said taxpayers already stumped up close to $884 million a year directly on tourism and conservation.

"This money funds Tourism New Zealand, protects biodiversity within the Department of Conservation estate and provides quality experiences at the likes of Milford Sound, Aoraki/Mt Cook and the Tongariro Alpine Crossing," Potaka said.

The IVL is charged when applying for a visa or New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority to most tourists, people on working holidays, and some workers and students coming to New Zealand.

There are some exceptions, most notably Australian citizens and permanent residents, and people from many Pacific nations.

In 2022, former tourism minister Stuart Nash proposed the levy be hiked to $200 but was blocked by his Cabinet colleagues.

Some in the tourism sector have actively campaigned against an increase.

