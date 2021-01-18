'It's our job': Warning after student sleuth confronts phone thief

phone_burglar_getty.jpg The victim had his phone stolen from a Clyde St address he was visiting, along with an acoustic guitar, Macbook computer and hair straighteners. Photo: Getty Images

A 20-year-old Dunedin man used an app to track his stolen phone and knocked on the alleged thief's door, prompting a police warning about people taking matters into their own hands.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said over the weekend the victim had his phone stolen from a Clyde St address he was visiting, along with an acoustic guitar, Macbook computer and hair straighteners.

He used a Find My iPhone application to track his phone to an address on Walter St, The Glen and knocked on the door.

After an argument with someone at the address, he got his phone back and then contacted police about the stolen goods.

Police recovered the other items which were allegedly stolen by a 38-year-old man.

Enquiries were continuing.

He said people should pass information on to the police rather than taking matters into their own hands.

"It's our job to do that . . . they're putting themselves in danger and at risk of being assaulted.

"It might be a $1600 phone, but that's all it is.

"Don't put yourself at risk."

He also reminded returning students to remember to lock their doors and ensure their flats were secure.

"Know who's coming over, if you see anybody suspicious report it."