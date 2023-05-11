Kiwi wood chopping great Jason Wynyard diagnosed with aggressive form of cancer

Jason Wynyard. Photo / NZ Herald

Kiwi wood chopping great Jason Wynyard is fighting an aggressive form of cancer.

Wynyard has won nine senior world championships and many more titles around the world, and is unparalleled in timber sports. He was recognised in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list in 2017 being made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM).

He started wood chopping aged just 6, encouraged by his late father Pae - himself an accomplished axeman - and turned professional in 1996.

As well as winning the individual world championship nine times, the 49-year-old has claimed the Stihl Timbersports Series 14 times.

“It is with Jason’s permission that we share with you all, his family and friends that he has recently been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. Stage 4 Burkitt’s Lymphoma,” a statement said on his official Facebook page.

“As you can imagine this has come as an extreme shock to Jason, his partner Sharon and their family and are still processing what this means for their future.

“There are still many unknown variables which they are still navigating but because Jason has so many people that love and care about him, it was important to him to update everyone directly and let you all know where things are at.

“He has started an intense protocol of chemotherapy and plans to chop this big wood in front of him with the same champion attitude and strength as he has attacked every title he has ever won and fight this with everything that he has.

“Due to the seriousness of the treatment he has ahead of him and to mitigate potential infection, visits are limited strictly to immediate family only for the foreseeable future. The best way you can show your love and support to Jason at this time is to send messages or videos to him through social media which he will be able to read and find strength from as he goes through this next journey.

“We will endeavour to keep everyone updated of Jason’s progress as he continues this fight.”