Sunday, 23 August 2020

Kiwis counter 'hellhole' claims

    1. Star News
    2. National

    New Zealand has been the target of criticism by lockdown opponents overseas who have slammed the Government's Covid policies as too strict.

    When an overseas Twitter account described New Zealand as a "hellhole" because of the country's current lockdown rules, Kiwis responded in the best possible way: by sharing photos of their day and describing what life is like in the New Zealand "hellhole" with a good dose of Kiwi sarcasm.

    "You can't leave. And you can't easily have people in. And you're back in lockdown in major parts of the country. And the quarantine camps are public knowledge. Your country is a hellhole," the account @LockdownNo replied to a New Zealander on Twitter.

    The reply led to a flood of #nzhellhole posts, featuring the many ways Kiwis are making it through lockdown in the country.

    The posts featured the many ways New Zealanders are allowed to be out and about closer to home, despite level 3 restrictions in Auckland and level 2 restrictions for the rest of the country.

    People posted photos of their takeaway coffees and pastries, their sunny beach walks and the many other ways New Zealand differs from the "quarantine camp" description others have used.

    Kiwis on Twitter used sarcastic captions for their photos, describing their outdoor activities as ways to escape the "hellhole".

     

     

    NZ Herald

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter