Kiwis counter 'hellhole' claims

New Zealand has been the target of criticism by lockdown opponents overseas who have slammed the Government's Covid policies as too strict.

When an overseas Twitter account described New Zealand as a "hellhole" because of the country's current lockdown rules, Kiwis responded in the best possible way: by sharing photos of their day and describing what life is like in the New Zealand "hellhole" with a good dose of Kiwi sarcasm.

"You can't leave. And you can't easily have people in. And you're back in lockdown in major parts of the country. And the quarantine camps are public knowledge. Your country is a hellhole," the account @LockdownNo replied to a New Zealander on Twitter.

The reply led to a flood of #nzhellhole posts, featuring the many ways Kiwis are making it through lockdown in the country.

The posts featured the many ways New Zealanders are allowed to be out and about closer to home, despite level 3 restrictions in Auckland and level 2 restrictions for the rest of the country.

People posted photos of their takeaway coffees and pastries, their sunny beach walks and the many other ways New Zealand differs from the "quarantine camp" description others have used.

Kiwis on Twitter used sarcastic captions for their photos, describing their outdoor activities as ways to escape the "hellhole".