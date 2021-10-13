Latest Covid vaccination rankings released: Which areas lead the way?

Dunedin continues to lead the way when it comes to Covid-19 vaccination rates, while Auckland is steadily climbing up the ranks.

New data from the Ministry of Health shows 69 per cent of Dunedin residents are fully vaccinated, with Marlborough trailing slightly on 68 per cent as of Tuesday.

Christchurch is ranked No 37 with 53.2 per cent of people fully vaccinated.

With 63.4 per cent of residents fully vaccinated, Auckland is now in fifth spot, narrowly ahead of Kāpiti Coast with 63.2 per cent.

But the South Island still continues to dominate the rankings, making up the other four places in the top five.

Vaccine 'Super Saturday' in Leeston

Leeston Medical Centre will hold a vaccine day on ‘Super Saturday’ to make it easier for the rural community to get their Covid-19 vaccine.

The practice is offering the extra appointments to support the ‘90% for Canterbury’ initiative, which aims to get 90 per cent of the region's population jabbed with at least one vaccine dose by Labour weekend.

Leeston Medical Centre lead vaccinator Helen Rawstron said people working on farms can find it difficult to attend vaccination appointments.

The practice also has elderly patients without access to transport. This can make it difficult for them to get to the city, or other areas, if vaccination appointments are filled at the Leeston practice.

"We have been doing about 300 vaccinations a week and had great demand for our appointments with most during the week booked.

"So we decided to hold a vaccination day on Super Saturday (October 16 - the national day of vaccine action) to give locals the chance to get their vaccine at a more convenient time and without having to travel to the city or to Rolleston, or Lincoln.

"A lot of people don’t travel out of our rural community so we wanted to make it more convenient. We also wanted to offer people the opportunity to get vaccinated before Labour weekend to support the efforts of the ‘90% for Canterbury’ initiative," Rawstron said.

A recent University of Otago study found Covid-19 vaccination rates in rural areas are more than 10 per cent less than in urban areas. The number of people who had at least one dose of the vaccine was 11 per cent lower in rural areas and up to 19 per cent lower in remote rural areas, compared with major metropolitan centres.

The vaccine day is not a drop-in clinic. Appointments need to be booked below:

Here are the latest vaccine rankings for each area of New Zealand:

-Additional reporting NZ Herald