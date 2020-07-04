Saturday, 4 July 2020

'Let's keep moving': Labour launches new campaign

    1. Star News
    2. National

    Jacinda Ardern. Photo: Getty Images
    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the party's new slogan - which follows last election's "let's do this". Photo: Getty Images
    Get ready to hear Labour's new rallying call "let's keep moving" over the next 11 weeks in the lead-up to September's General Election.

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the party's new slogan - which follows last election's "let's do this" - in a video to supporters this morning.

    Ardern said: "Every campaign needs its rallying call.

    "Something that we point to and say that is what this election is about for us."

    Ardern said the slogan and campaign was about "each and every one of us and what we're doing together as a team".

    "We've been through a lot this year, but through the work of every single one of us, we now have opportunities other countries don't. We've restarted the economy and we're in a position to bounce back.

    "And we can take huge pride in that but there are still enormous challenges ahead and to face them we'll need the same unity and the same determination."

    Ardern said the Labour Party had a plan to "get us through" and it was already in motion.

    "So that is what this election is about. We can't afford to put the brakes on the momentum we've got. We've got to accelerate our progress and we've got to keep doing it together.

    "So this election our message is simple: let's keep moving."

    Labour's campaign chair Megan Woods said after the "team of five million" went "hard and early, Labour had a plan to "respond, recover and rebuild".

    "The country is moving in the right direction with our plan for economic recovery already started and experienced leadership is in place.

    "In this election, New Zealanders will be able to choose to keep building on our success to date or put it at risk by changing course."

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter