Lock up your cars over Christmas, police warn

The Mazda Demio is often targeted by car thieves. Photo: supplied

Police are urging the public to be vigilant this Christmas season after seeing an increase in vehicle thefts.

Owners of cars, particularly Toyota Aquas and Mazda Demios, are asked to make sure their vehicles are locked and, if possible, securely parked overnight.

In a statement this morning, police said they are following strong lines of inquiry into reported vehicle thefts, are watching for vehicle crime and monitoring hotspots.

“It is upsetting and inconvenient for members of our community to be victims of incidents like this, especially heading into the busy Christmas period, Detective Sergeant Kylie Batten said.

To prevent your vehicle from being a target:

• Remove any valuables that may attract thieves.

• Park in off-street parking or a well-lit area.

• Invest in a steering lock, wheel clamp, or other theft-prevention devices.

• Install cameras around your home and in your car.

“We urge members of the community to look out for each other and if you see anything suspicious happening, please contact us on 111."

To report a theft after it has happened, people should contact 105. Information could also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- APL