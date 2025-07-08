Magnitude 6 quake strikes near Stewart Island

The 6.0 quake struck 115 km north-west of Snares Islands. Photo: GeoNet

Over a thousand people have reported feeling a 6.0 magnitude earthquake off the lower South Island in the early hours of this morning.

The earthquake hit 115km north-west of Snares Islands at 12.53am at a depth of 12km, but was felt around much of Southland and Otago.

Almost 1200 people have reportedly felt the quake, including a caller to radio station Newstalk ZB.

"It would have gone for quite a few seconds, a swaying sort of sensation," the caller said.

"I was actually online at the time, listening to an apocalypse audiobook of all things, and I was thinking to myself, this is getting a bit interactive."

There is no tsunami threat, the National Emergency Management Agency said.

In March, another 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Snares Islands, causing strong currents to South Island's shore.