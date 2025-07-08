Magnitude 6 quake strikes near Stewart Island

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The earthquake hit 115km north-west of Snares Islands at 12.53am at a depth of 12km, but was felt around much of Southland and Otago.
Almost 1200 people have reportedly felt the quake, including a caller to radio station Newstalk ZB.
"It would have gone for quite a few seconds, a swaying sort of sensation," the caller said.
"I was actually online at the time, listening to an apocalypse audiobook of all things, and I was thinking to myself, this is getting a bit interactive."
There is no tsunami threat, the National Emergency Management Agency said.
In March, another 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Snares Islands, causing strong currents to South Island's shore.