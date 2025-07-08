Tuesday, 8 July 2025

Magnitude 6 quake strikes near Stewart Island

    The 6.0 quake struck 115 km north-west of Snares Islands. Photo: GeoNet
    Over a thousand people have reported feeling a 6.0 magnitude earthquake off the lower South Island in the early hours of this morning.

    The earthquake hit 115km north-west of Snares Islands at 12.53am at a depth of 12km, but was felt around much of Southland and Otago.

    Almost 1200 people have reportedly felt the quake, including a caller to radio station Newstalk ZB. 

    "It would have gone for quite a few seconds, a swaying sort of sensation," the caller said. 

    "I was actually online at the time, listening to an apocalypse audiobook of all things, and I was thinking to myself, this is getting a bit interactive."

    There is no tsunami threat, the National Emergency Management Agency said.

    In March, another 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Snares Islands, causing strong currents to South Island's shore.

    RNZ