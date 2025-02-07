Man accused of stealing rescue chopper medical supplies fires his lawyer

Helicopters Otago senior paramedic Shayne Henry (left) and chief executive Graeme Gale were livid at the theft of a fully stocked medical supplies bag from a rescue helicopter at its Taieri base. FILE PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A man who allegedly stole critical equipment from a rescue chopper is now facing three more burglary charges and made an unusual court appearance today.

The 31-year-old appeared in the Dunedin District Court last month on an array of charges following the theft of potentially life-saving medical supplies from the Queenstown Rescue Helicopter when it was grounded at the North Taieri air base because of bad weather.

Just over a week after his arrest, police announced they had executed a search warrant and found the medical equipment as well as a swag of other goods from other Dunedin break-ins.

The defendant, who has interim name suppression, appeared in court again on Friday morning facing fresh allegations and sacked his lawyer Karlena Lawrence.

Reading from a piece of paper, the man made a sovereign citizen speech.

“I take the liberty of challenging your jurisdiction. How can it be that you have jurisdiction when I’m rangatira?” he said.

Judge David Robinson allowed the monologue but said the issue of the court’s jurisdiction was well settled in law.

“We’re going round in circles and I’m starting to think you might be wasting my time,” he told the defendant, after the man repeated his questions.

The defendant was remanded in custody until next month.

Mental-health reports were requested in the meantime.

According to court documents, he is accused of dishonestly taking a cleaning company’s Mazda van on New Year’s Eve.

The following day he allegedly burgled Torpedo 7 in Andersons Bay Rd and Off The Chain bike shop in Cumberland St, then the next day targeted a King Edwards St address.

On January 16, the day of the defendant’s original arrest, he is accused of failing to supply identifying details to police and resisting a constable.

In the original charges, police alleged that on the same day as the Taieri Airport yard incident – January 12 - the man burgled 2 Degrees on George St and another Dunedin address.

On that day he allegedly unlawfully took a vehicle and was also charged with stealing $810 of gear from Rebel Sports Dunedin on January 7 and unlawfully taking a Queenstown Cleaners Ltd van on January 10.

Helicopters Otago chief executive Graeme Gale previously said he was ‘‘absolutely thrilled’’ about the quick arrest.

He had earlier offered the $10,000 reward following the incident but acknowledged it may not have been a factor in the arrest.

Burglary carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment.