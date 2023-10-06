Man charged with New Windsor dairy stabbing was on electronic bail

Photo supplied.

The 24-year-old facing multiple charges after two people were stabbed in an Auckland dairy yesterday was on electronic bail at the time.

He is charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of resisting police.

Prosecutor Sam Papp told an Auckland District Court hearing on the matter that police wanted media to publish the fact that police had opposed granting him electronic bail earlier this year for another matter.

Papp said he had taken off his EM bracelet prior to the incident.

Police yesterday spent the day at the scene, cordoning off the block of shops on the corner of Maioro St and New Windsor Rd.

Dairy and Business Owners’ Group chairman Sunny Kaushal yesterday said news of the attack was “heartbreaking”.

“We have already had deaths in our industry, and we were fearing more violence because the Government is failing to take any action. New Zealanders are sick and tired of the lawlessness.”

Prime Minister and Labour leader Chris Hipkins said the attack was “utterly unacceptable”.

“People should be safe in their businesses. I’m going to back the police completely ... and where necessary, we are changing the law to be able to give the police more tools to do that,” Hipkins said.

Police and Justice Minister Ginny Andersen called the attack a “completely abhorrent act of violence”.

“My thoughts are with the victims and their family,” Andersen said. “This is something that no New Zealander should have to experience.”

By Katie Harris