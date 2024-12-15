Verge upkeep leaves residents frustrated

Unmowed verges in Roxburgh are spoiling the town’s image and a fire risk, the Teviot Community Board heard last week. PHOTOS: JULIE ASHER

Nothing conjures up summer quite like the smell of fresh-cut grass ... but in Roxburgh grass mowing is causing a stink.

In April the Teviot Valley Community Board decided to stop cutting the verges and transfer the $26,000 it was costing to other parts of the open spaces contract, which Delta deliver.

At the time, community development adviser Rebecca Williams, in her report to the board, pointed out that while the decision to mow all the grass verges in Roxburgh was made ‘‘a number of years ago’’, the exact decision and the reason why was lost. What was known was it was the only town in the district that had verges mowed, other than those next to council-owned land. Additionally, when the decision was made, no money was allocated for the work.

While there was an argument that the verges were council land, the vast majority of councils around the country had a policy that the adjacent property owner was responsible for maintenance.

However, the general policy did say if the property owner, through illness, ago or similar restriction, was unable to do the work or make alternative arrangements, the council would cut the grass but it might require a medical certificate.

At last week’s board meeting people in the public forum spoke vehemently against the change.

Scotland St resident Prue Brenssell said there was an extensive, sloping verge across from her property. Of the six residents living on the slip road, only she and one other were fit enough to cut the grass.

It was too steep for her to tackle with a ride-on mower, Mrs Brenssell said.

She and her neighbour had spent two hours mowing and raking the grass on the verge as they were concerned it was a fire hazard. It ran next to State Highway 8 and a carelessly discarded cigarette from a passing vehicle could start a fire, she said.

A steep verge at the entrance to Roxburgh is proving difficult for elderly neighbours to manage. Two spent two hours mowing and raking grass on it but they could not keep that up, they told the Teviot Valley Community Board last week.

However, the neighbour was moving shortly and that would leave only her to manage.

‘‘I don’t usually give up on a job but I have to on this one. At 81 years old it’s just too much.’’

Board chairman Norman Dalley said 95% of the verges were being mowed, which suggested most people had accepted the change.

Board member Gill Booth said they might be mowing but they were not happy about it.

‘‘The town looks like s... Rates are going up for less and less service.’’

Teviot Ratepayers Group spokesman Graeme Rae said there had been no consultation with the public and it was just motivated to get $26,000 back to the parks and reserves budget.

‘‘[The Teviot] won’t get a return on that. It all disappears to Alex and Clyde.’’

The board needed to rethink its decision, Mr Rae said.

Board member and district councillor Sally Feinerman suggested replacing the grass on the contentious Scotland St verge with low maintenance plants.

Council parks and recreation manager Gordon Baillie said the board had reallocated the money for mowing to offset the rates increase.

Board member Mark Jessop said most people mowed verges out of civic pride but there were some cases, including Mrs Brenssell’s, which were exceptional circumstances and should be considered by the board.

Mr Bailey said there were government subsidies for people who could not mow their lawns.

Ms Booth said she did not like any of the recommendations made and there needed to be a public meeting.

A draft verge mowing policy would be presented to council at its meeting on December 18. The board left the report on the table without making a decision.