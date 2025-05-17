Olympians winners in awards

Finn Butcher. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott. PHOTO: SNOW SPORTS NZ

Otago's Olympians won the top prizes at the Central Otago Sports Awards earlier this month.

Kayak-cross Olympic gold medal winner Finn Butcher was named sportsman of the year and Olympic snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott was named sportswoman of the year.

Other winners included Wanaka’s Luke Harrold, who scooped the junior sportsman of the year award for his efforts on the freeski halfpipe.

Alpine skier Adam Hall was named para athlete of the year and Te Kura o Tititea Mount Aspiring College senior student Ryan Enoka (athletics, karate and rugby) won the junior spirit of Central Otago award.

The annual awards, hosted by Sport Central, brought together 200 people from the region’s sporting whānau to celebrate sporting excellence as well as the spirit, passion and people who make Central Otago a powerhouse of sporting talent, Sport Central sport and active recreation adviser Jo Knight said.

"The judges had an incredibly tough job this year, which reflects the calibre of talent in Central Otago. ’

"The finalists seem to raise the bar every year."

"All categories were hotly contested, with so many national and international champions and multiple athletes breaking local, international and world records."

Ms Knight said Sport Central extended congratulations to award winners, nominees, and those who gave their time, energy, and passion to sport in Central Otago.

— APL