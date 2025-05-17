Campaign ‘journalism at its best’

Otago Daily Times editor-in-chief Paul McIntyre (left) accepts the award for best editorial campaign or project from host Jeremy Corbett at last night’s Voyager Media Awards in Auckland. The ODT had a successful night, also winning metropolitan newspaper of the year as well as individual wins for illustrations editor Stephen Jaquiery (best photography — news) and reporter Matthew Littlewood (local journalist of the year). PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Thehas won four awards at the Voyager Media Awards, including metropolitan newspaper of the year.

The ODT also won best editorial campaign or project, illustrations editor Stephen Jaquiery won best photography — news and Matthew Littlewood was named local journalist of the year at the awards ceremony in Auckland last night.

Editor Paul McIntyre said he was "immensely proud" of the results and that it was testament to the exceptional work from the newsroom over the past year.

"Above all, I’m immensely proud. You can’t win these awards without the hard work from our team of dedicated journalists across the region — it’s a real team effort.

"Our focus is on providing readers with the stories that matter across a range of topics. We are part of the community and we want to celebrate as well as challenge what is happening in the community."

The judges said: "The Otago Daily Times has traditionally been very strong with regional news, and this continues in a time of constrained newsrooms. It matches this with excellent coverage of major news events, including the October floods, the Dunedin hospital decision, and very sensitive reporting of the bus stop stabbing. A clear winner."

Mr McIntyre was particularly pleased with the best editorial campaign win for the "Our Health is Priceless" campaign entry, which the judges described as "campaigning journalism at its best".

"The day of the march against cuts to the new Dunedin hospital when 35,000 took to the streets was a reminder that the media has the power to move people and make a difference. Our coverage in the year prior to the march and online throughout the day ensured our readers were aware of the proposed cuts to the new hospital," Mr McIntyre added.

The judges said: "In a tightly-contested category, ‘Our Health is Priceless’ had the edge for its laser focus on holding the government to account over the future of Dunedin Hospital. Bold front page treatments and scoop after scoop kept locals informed, and the community was mobilised to march in the streets."

On the wins for illustrations editor Stephen Jaquiery and reporter Matthew Littlewood, Mr McIntyre said their portfolios of work proved they were worthy winners in their categories.

Judges praised Mr Jaquiery’s work and said they felt he "best demonstrated the overall skill of a news photographer".

For Mr Littlewood’s entry, which included stories on the new Dunedin hospital, the judges said, "this is excellent local reporting with national impact".

— APL