Crackdown on Gore drivers

Police say they're disappointed at the number of people picked up for dangerous driving and other infringements during a crackdown in Gore.

People in about 200 vehicles were breath-checked in the Southland town during Operation Bullseye last week.

Sergeant Christopher Dunbar, Gore Public Safety, said officers caught several people driving dangerously and under the influence of alcohol.

"Four people were charged with excess breath alcohol over 400mg and one driver was immediately stripped of their licence and vehicle after their third subsequent offence."

Infringements were issued to several other drivers, he said, which included for not wearing seatbelts, using their phone, speeding and plenty of breath-alcohol results that were over the legal limit of 250mg per litre of breath.

Sgt Dunbar urged drivers to take care while behind the wheel, remove distractions and not drive impaired.

"People driving while impaired put themselves, their passengers and other road users at risk, with alcohol and/or drugs a factor in about 20 percent of all fatal crashes.

"If you are in any doubt at all about being safe or legal to drive due to impairment, don’t - it’s not worth it."

He reminded people to stick to the basics when driving: watch your speed and following distances, stay focused and put your phone out of reach, wear your seat belt and always driver sober and alert.

"Gore police wants drivers to know they can be stopped anytime and anywhere."

- Allied Media