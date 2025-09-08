Former DCC boss recognised for service

AgResearch chief executive Sue Bidrose received the Public Sector Leadership Award at the 2025 Robert Walters New Zealand Leadership Awards in Auckland. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Former Dunedin City Council chief executive Sue Bidrose has been recognised for her service to the public sector at a national awards ceremony.

Dr Bidrose was awarded the Public Sector Leadership Award at the 2025 Robert Walters New Zealand Leadership Awards, held in Auckland last week.

The chief executive of Crown-owned agricultural research institute AgResearch said it was an ‘‘incredibly humbling experience’’.

‘‘I've worked with so many great leaders in the public sector, and to be singled out - especially at the moment when public sector's having a bit of a tough time - I just feel really honoured.’’

Her staff had nominated her without her knowledge, Dr Bidrose said.

Now based in Wellington, she was ‘‘very touched’’ by the support and congratulations she had received from people in Dunedin.

It was so easy to take ‘‘pot shots’’ at government when times were tough, she said.

‘‘But it's amazing people, almost without exception, working on wicked problems that are hard to solve, and I've loved my public sector career.’’

