Puppies dumped in national park

A Department of Conservation investigation is under way after a litter of puppies was found dumped in Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki.

The seven puppies, estimated to be about six weeks old, were discovered by a member of the public in the national park on August 10.

Doc ranger Cameron Hunt said aside from the disregard for the dogs' welfare, releasing pets or other animals on to conservation land was an offence under the Conservation Act and the National Parks Act.

The department could issue an infringement notice or prosecute anyone found responsible for bringing a domestic pet into national park or conservation land.

Hunt said the man who found the puppies was heading up Manaia Rd to the maunga to enjoy a recent snowfall when he spotted something black and white moving in roadside vegetation.

"At first glance, he thought it was a puppy but carried on driving. He then turned around and headed back to confirm his suspicions - and discovered the litter of seven puppies."

The puppies - thought to be a collie-working dog cross breed - were handed over to the SPCA, where they were vet checked, vaccinated and treated for worms.

They were in extremely good condition and had been well fed prior to being found, but would not have survived the night in the freezing, snowy conditions.

Cameron said the puppies would eventually be made available for rehoming.

"Someone made a deliberate decision and effort to abandon these puppies in the national park, and to do so would've required some sort of vehicle making a brief stop on the roadside.

"We're hopeful anyone who saw what happened will contact us and share any information such as the make, model and colour of a vehicle - and better still a registration plate - or possibly descriptions of people they saw."

He urged anyone who knew about the dumping of the puppies to contact 0800 DOC HOT and quote CLE-Works number CLE-9642. Any information passed on would be treated confidentially.

Earlier this month, Doc publicised the case of a Northland woman who flagrantly breached the "no pets" rules and photographed herself with her six dogs in Tongariro National Park.

One of the photographs showed the woman and a dog in front of a "no dogs" sign.

In August 2022, Doc visitor centre staff encountered people carrying jacket-wearing cats in Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki, and in December 2023 a man was pictured with a domestic pet cat in the national park.

Cameron said keeping pets such as cats, rabbits, ferrets and others out of protected spaces was essential to protect endangered species.

"Domestic pets can spread diseases our wildlife has not been exposed to and cannot be protected from. These can devastate our taonga and the ecosystems they depend on.

"Dogs, in particular, pose a serious threat to kiwi and whio, both of which are found in Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki."