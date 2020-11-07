Saturday, 7 November 2020

Man in hospital after electric shock crossing train tracks

    A man thought to have received an electric shock while crossing the tracks at Auckland's Britomart train station last night was seriously injured.

    The man remains in a serious condition at Auckland Hospital where he was transported last night, police said in a statement.

    Trains were stopped and the power to overhead lines turned off so emergency services could tend to the man near the station tunnel around 9.45pm last night.

    "Initial inquiries indicate he received an electric shock while trying to cross the tracks," police said.

    First aid was provided to the man by emergency services at the scene.

    NZ Herald

     

     

