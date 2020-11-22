Man rescued after 40m cliff fall near Shotover

A seriously injured man has been flown to Dunedin Hospital after an early-morning fall 40 metres down a cliff near Queenstown.

Emergency serves were called about 12.25am today after the man fell in Gorge Rd near the intersection with McMillan Rd, near the Shotover River.

A police spokeswoman said it was not yet known how the accident occurred, but the man was able to call for help and remained in contact with emergency services as they tried to reach him.

Police, St John ambulance, Fire and Emergency NZ attended.

The man was eventually rescued at 3.30am by the Alpine Cliff Rescue team.

A St John spokeswoman said the man suffered a serious injury.

He was initially taken to Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown by road and then transferred by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital, she said.

- ODT Online