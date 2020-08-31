March 15 terrorist allowed to watch two hours of television a day

Photo: File

The man responsible for the Christchurch terror attacks will have access to two hours of television a day.

The terrorist, who last year murdered 51 people and wounded 40 when he stormed two Christchurch mosques during Friday prayers, is allowed to the watch the Home and Garden channel (HGTV) in his prison cell.

A Department of Corrections spokeswoman confirmed HGTV was the only channel he was allowed to watch, saying the department was committed to ensuring that the prisoner has "no opportunity to cause harm or distress, either directly or indirectly, to anyone".

"Our role is to uphold the directive of the court and manage this prisoner's sentence in accordance with the provisions set out in the Corrections Act 2004 and our international obligations for the treatment of prisoners," the statement read.

"Failure to do so may result in legal proceedings against the department, which could potentially require compensation to be paid to a prisoner."

He will be safely and securely managed by highly professional staff while he is in custody, "with full regard to the need to uphold the law and manage the unprecedented risk that he presents".

"He will continue to be managed under the most stringent custodial regime we have ever developed," the statement read.

The terrorist was last week sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole - the first time in New Zealand's history this sentence has been imposed.

Corrections had to balance "upholding the law" as the terrorist spends the rest of his natural life in prison, with the "unprecedented risk" he presented, it said in a statement.

The terrorist initially pleaded not guilty to his offending but later changed his mind and admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder, and one of engaging in a terrorist act, laid under the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002.

Sentencing of the mass murderer started last Monday in the High Court at Christchurch before Justice Cameron Mander.

After the sentence was handed down just before 2pm on Thursday, the mass murderer left the courtroom. The public gallery remained silent.

That evening he was flown in a RNZAF Hercules from Christchurch Airport to Auckland Prison at Paremoremo where he is expected to spend the rest of his life.

Court documents released to the Herald showed that the 29-year-old Australian mass killer applied for permission to appear at his sentencing by way of audio-visual link (AVL) only.

The move – lodged in May after his shock guilty pleas and opposed by Crown lawyers – was rejected by Justice Mander.

Victims of the March 15 attack have the right to receive information about how the murderer is being managed in prison if they want to, said Corrections.

"Their wellbeing is hugely important to us, and our intention is to be sympathetic to their needs and wishes."