Mayor, wife awake to find home burgled

    By Tracey Roxburgh
    Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult says he has "regrettably had to beef up security" at his Lake Hayes home after it was burgled at the weekend.

    Mr Boult said he and his wife, Karen, were both home on Friday evening and woke on Saturday morning to find thieves had gained entry to their garage.

    He suspected the couple had disturbed the offenders, who had lined up tools and wine on a car bonnet.

    Mr Boult’s mountain bike was taken.

    Police said it was one of two incidents in the area around that time.

    About 2am on Saturday, a Threepwood resident disturbed a person at the rear of their property.

    Both Mr Boult’s home and the Threepwood subdivision are linked to the Lake Hayes track.

    Investigations, including a forensic exam, continue, while police encourage people in the area to report any suspicious activity.

    - Additional reporting by Cass Marrett

    Otago Daily Times

     

