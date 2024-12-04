Measures for second farm after birds found dead

Precautionary measures are being taken at another poultry farm in Otago, after dead birds were discovered.

It comes as Biosecurity New Zealand works through the culling of 80,000 chickens at a Mainland Poultry farm at Hillgrove, near Moeraki, after the H7N6 strain of avian flu was confirmed last weekend.

Biosecurity NZ deputy director-general Stuart Anderson said in a statement late this morning that testing had been conducted at the smaller poultry farm near Dunedin.

“The property is not owned by Mainland Poultry and we are investigating if there are any links between the first property and this one.”

A precautionary restricted place notice on the small free-range farm near Dunedin is stopping the movement of material on and off the property.

“As is normal in biosecurity responses we always investigate where illness is identified. The property has around 6000 birds, with a number of deaths, and testing is under way."

Testing was being carried out on birds in remaining sheds on Mainland Poultry’s egg farm and at other properties of interest, he said.

“We will continue rigorous testing over the coming days and weeks and will take action as required."

There had been no reports of concern about other ill or dead birds on other poultry farms, he said.

“Contract tracing has revealed limited movements between Mainland Poultry’s affected farm and some of the other poultry farms in the area.”

He reminded people that the risk to human health remained low and there were no concerns for food safety or wildlife.

“Avian influenza viruses are killed by cooking, so it remains safe to eat thoroughly cooked egg and poultry products.

“Raw eggs have always been considered a high-risk food. Our advice remains not to consume or serve raw eggs, especially to those with low or compromised immune systems, as the eggs may contain harmful pathogens, including salmonella.”

Biosecurity NZ would increase its presence in Otago and has set up a regional control centre today to manage the situation, he said.

“Over 100 staff across Ministry for Primary Industries, including frontline biosecurity, trade and market access, veterinarians, agriculture, communications, and food safety are contributing to the response and this number is increasing daily as required, both on the ground in Otago and in our operations centre.’’

Culling begins at Mainland Poultry farm

The 10km buffer zone around Mainland Poultry’s egg farm would now be referred to as an enhanced surveillance zone.

“Work started this morning to humanely cull chickens in two sheds on a farm managed by Mainland Poultry where testing confirmed cases of an H7N6 subtype of avian influenza in birds," Mr Anderson said.

The birds would be humanely culled using gas. It was being carried out by the business and supported by Biosecurity NZ.

“The cull is expected to take two to three days, using the existing industry standard practice of CO2 containerised gas, which farms regularly use to euthanise chickens.

“The carcasses, along with litter from the affected sheds, will be transported to a secure landfill in Southland, equipped to take this kind of waste.’’

The carcases will be loaded directly into trucks with a leak-proof plastic lining, which has been thoroughly tested.

“It’s important to point out the landfill has specific features to prevent the leaching of materials into the environment, including impermeable layers, and a process of routine monitoring.’’

The disposal will be in a deep pit and in an area well away from any public access, and the landfill will be closed during this process.

