Megaphone-wielding police officer surprises people at railway crossing

A police campaign to get people to look and listen before they cross railway lines has caught a few pedestrians by surprise.

A video posted to the Canterbury Police Facebook page for Rail Safety Week 2022 shows an officer on a megaphone reminding people to look - and listen - before they cross the lines.

"Look right, look left, and repeat, when looking for trains," says the officer who catches several pedestrians off gaurd.

A police spokesperson said the video aims to raise awareness about rail safety and encourage safe behaviour around trains, tracks and level crossings.

Rail Safety Week 2022 runs from August 8-14.

"Sadly so far this year 14 people have lost their lives," the spokesperson said.

"Whether you’re a pedestrian, cyclist, rider or driver, you need to look twice in both directions, as well as listen, for trains.

"Looking for trains is a simple action but it’s not being done every time people cross railway tracks.

"Often we’re distracted or too complacent that we forget trains can’t stop quickly, and they can't deviate from their course."