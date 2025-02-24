Minister resigns over 'inappropriate' incident with staff member

Andrew Bayly. Photo: RNZ

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Andrew Bayly has resigned his ministerial positions after what he says was an "animated discussion" that ended with him putting a hand on a staffer.

Bayly says he took the discussion "too far", and described his behaviour as "overbearing" and "inappropriate".

"I am deeply sorry," he said in a statement.

"I have been impatient to drive change in my ministerial portfolios. Last week I had an animated discussion with a staff member about work. I took the discussion too far, and I placed a hand on their upper arm, which was inappropriate."

It follows a separate incident in October, where Bayly apologised for telling a worker to "f*** off" during a site visit for his former small business portfolio.

Bayly's full statement:

"Concerns have been raised with me about a recent incident in which my behaviour towards a staff member was overbearing and for that, I am deeply sorry.

"As many of you know, I have been impatient to drive change in my ministerial portfolios. Last week I had an animated discussion with a staff member about work. I took the discussion too far, and I placed a hand on their upper arm, which was inappropriate.

"I have apologised to the staff member and regret placing them in an uncomfortable position.

"There are times when you have to hold yourself to account and today is one of those days. I have made the personal choice to resign as a Minister and have offered my resignation to the Prime Minister, which he has accepted.

"I want to extend my gratitude to all the officials and staff who have worked diligently alongside me to progress a wide suite of changes across all my ministerial portfolios.

"I am incredibly proud of the work we have achieved together, and I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Port Waikato and being involved in the work of Parliament."