Missing people found

Two people reported missing in the Silver Stream area earlier this evening have been found, police say.

A police spokesman said about 8.45pm the two people who were reported missing had been found in good health by search and rescue teams.

"They are being walked out now," he said.

A search was under way earlier tonight after two people were reported missing in the Silver Stream area.

The pair got lost when it became dark, the spokesman said.

They were located and were being guided out, he said.