Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Moa bones stolen from museum near Milford Sound

    Police said the bones were stolen from Gunn's Camp, on the Hollyford Rd. Photo: NZ Herald
    Police are appealing to the public for information relating to moa bones stolen from a Southland museum.

    A police spokesperson said the bones were stolen from Gunn's Camp, a historic camp and museum on the Hollyford Rd near Milford Sound.

    The facility has been closed since being substantially damaged in last year's floods.

    After the floods, possibly between July 19 and August 5, some moa bones were taken from the museum.

    They are described as the hip, leg and foot bones, held together by wire.

    Police are appealing to the public for any information. 

