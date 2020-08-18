Motorist drives down truck lane to evade police Covid checkpoint

The police checkpoint at State Highway 1 at Bombay. Photo: NZ Herald

A motorist trying to avoid a police Covid checkpoint by driving down a truck bypass lane is now facing charges.

The dangerous driving sparked a police pursuit that had to be abandoned due to the erratic driving, police have revealed.

The incident took place on State Highway 1 at Bombay, south of Auckland, yesterday - the scene of extensive traffic delays due to Covid checkpoints.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said a man, 58, is now facing a range of charges.

"We had one incident yesterday where a 58-year-old man travelling on State Highway 1, northbound at Bombay, has attempted to evade Police by driving down the truck bypass lane," he said.

"A short pursuit was initiated but abandoned due to the dangerous manner of driving.

"Eagle located the vehicle at an address in Drury and the man was taken into custody without incident.

"He now faces a number of charges and will appear at Manukau District Court on August 31."

Police checkpoints have stopped 2205 vehicles entering or leaving Auckland in the past 24 hours.