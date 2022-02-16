New locations of interest

While no further Canterbury locations of interest were released this morning, the Ministry of Health has revealed a raft of southern South Island sites linked to Covid cases.

Not all exposure events will become locations of interest if health officials can identify everyone who may have been exposed (for example, a flight, a hairdresser with booked appointments, a private social event). These are considered private exposure events and you will be contacted by a district health board, the Ministry of Health or a district health board public health unit.

The following locations have been listed on the Ministry of Health website today:

- Close contact: Fogo Brazilian BBQ, Queenstown - Thursday, February 10, 11am-9.30pm - *STAFF ONLY*, Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest.

- Close contact: Fogo Brazilian BBQ, Queenstown - Wednesday, February 9, 4.30pm-10pm - *STAFF ONLY*, Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest.

- Close contact: Fogo Brazilian BBQ, Queenstown - Tuesday, February 8, 12am-11pm - *STAFF ONLY*, Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest.

- Close contact: Kingpin Queenstown - Wednesday 09 February (1pm - 7pm) - *SECOND FLOOR BAR AREA PATRONS* Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. All other patrons classed as Casual Contacts.

Announced yesterday

- Turkish Cuisine Restaurant Queenstown, Sunday, February 6, 10.14pm-11pm.

- Close contact: Flight JQ294 Queenstown-Auckland, Friday, February 11, 2.16pm-4.10pm. You are a close contact if you were in rows 14,15,16,17 and 18. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed.

- Close contact: Relishes Cafe Wanaka, Monday, February 7, 10.18am-11.30am.

- Close contact: Flight NZ616 Queenstown-Auckland, Wednesday, February 9, 11.45am-2pm. You are a close contact if you were in rows 26, 27, 28, 29, or 30.

- Holiday Inn Hotel Restaurant Frankton, Monday, February 7, 7.30am-9am and 9.30am-10.30am.

- Holiday Inn Cafe Frankton, Monday, February 7, 9.30am-10.30am.

- Joe’s Garage Queenstown, Monday, February 7, 10.15 am-11am.

- Queenstown Events Centre, Frankton, Monday, February 7, 4.26pm-7.30pm.

- Rainbow Doorways Arrowtown, Monday, February 7, 2.34pm-2.45pm.

- Time Tripper Queenstown, Monday, February 7, 1.28pm-2.15pm.

- Close contact: McDonald’s Queenstown, Tuesday, February 8, 1.17am-2.30am. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed at this location of interest.

- Fogo Brazilian BBQ Experience Queenstown, Monday, February 7, 1am-11.30pm.

- Resene ColorShop Queenstown, Frankton, Tuesday, February 8, 11am-11.20am.

- Captains Restaurant Queenstown, Tuesday, February 8, 9.46am-10.45am.

- Close contact: Pog Mahones Irish Pub & Restaurant, patrons only, Monday, 7 February 7, 12.45am-2.45am. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed at this location of interest.