'No words can describe the pain of losing a child': Third crash victim named

Tyler Matekohi-Shields. Photo: Supplied

The family of a 22-year-old killed with two of his friends when a car plunged into a river near Blenheim have paid tribute to "our beautiful boy".

Police today released the name of Tyler Matekohi-Shields, of Picton, Marlborough.

He was one of the three young people who died following a single vehicle crash on SH1, Tuamarina, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Brayden Charles Allen. Photo: NZ Police

Police yesterday released the names of Brayden Charles Allen and Jamie Marama Cunningham, both 19, of Picton.

The Police National Dive Squad was deployed to the scene of the crash and later located the car submerged in the river.

"Tragically all three remaining occupants were found deceased in the car," a police spokesperson said.

Jamie Marama Cunningham

Two injured occupants were able to get out of the car to safety.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Police released a statement from Tyler's family in which they expressed the pain of losing their loved one.

A message from Tyler's family:

No words can describe the pain of losing a child.

We never thought we would be coming back to bury our son.

Tyler was a beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew and grandson.

He was the kind of person that would give you the shirt of his back and his last dollar.

He was very picky with who he allowed in his life, those that got to be part of it were people he truly saw as special and not just a friend but family.

He wore his heart on his sleeve, was kind and caring, he was very cheeky, had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh.

He loved being around his family and friends, going fishing, motorbike riding and hunting.

He was a great brother to his four siblings and an amazing son.

We will miss his cheeky smile and beautiful dimples.

He may be gone but he will never be forgotten.

Until we meet again, fly high our beautiful boy.

We love you with all our hearts.