'Nothing they could do': Healthy teen dies after cardiac arrest at Armageddon convention

Alex Haselden, 15, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at Auckland's Armageddon Expo last month. Photo: Givealittle.co.nz

A teenage boy has died after suffering a cardiac arrest while attending a pop culture convention in Auckland last month.

Orewa College student Alex Haselden was at the Armageddon Expo at Auckland's ASB Showgrounds when he collapsed after telling his friends he was dizzy.

The 15-year-old was placed on life support but died a week later on Halloween, October 31, after doctors determined there was nothing more they could do.

"At the far too early age of 15 and whilst on a day out with his friends, Alex had a massive cardiac arrest.

"Doctors still don't really understand the reason and are continuing to investigate. Alex was left in a coma with suspected brain damage due to a lack of oxygen when it happened," a family friend wrote on Alex's GiveALittle.

"Tragically, after a week of testing and hoping, doctors concluded that the damage was catastrophic with no chance of recovery.

"Life support was withdrawn and Alex peacefully passed away on 31st October, surrounded by the love of his mum, sister and dad; Jo, Maddie and Nick. His grandparents and wider family are in the UK."

Haselden didn't have any known underlying health conditions, with the news coming as a shock to friends and family.

Doctors told Alex's mum, Joanne, he has suffered a "sudden cardiac arrest", something rare for someone his age.

He was resuscitated at the scene by paramedics and placed into an induced coma.

However, there was no chance of recovery and it was decided to turn his life support off.

"Alex was much loved by his family and friends and will be sorely missed for many years to come," a family friend said.

Alex's friends put him into a recovery position and waited for paramedics. He spent about 10 minutes without oxygen.

Joanne believes if first aid knowledge was more widely known, and CPR was performed, her son might still be here today.

So far over $18,000 has been raised for Alex's family, which will go towards funeral costs, travel quarantine costs of his family travelling from the UK, and supporting the family in the near term.

More than 300 people have donated.

