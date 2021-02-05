One new Covid case in managed isolation

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of Health has revealed one new Covid-19 case in managed isolation today.

There were no new cases in the community.

The case arrived from India via the United Arab Emirates on January 28.

The Ministry also provided an update about a woman who was confirmed as a community case yesterday.

She was a close contact of two other people confirmed to have the virus and has therefore been in isolation.

She was moved into quarantine yesterday.

There were no close contacts to follow up due to her being in self-isolation and therefore the public health risk was considered to be low

The woman's family members are the man and toddler who completed managed isolation at the Pullman Auckland hotel in mid-January.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 61 and the total number of confirmed cases was 1959.

Yesterday 4875 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4710 tests processed.

Since midday yesterday New Zealanders have scanned 682,695 times. The seven day rolling average number of scans is 996,548.

"If you’re out and about over Waitangi weekend it’s more important than ever that you keep a record of where you’ve been," Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said

“We continue to strongly encourage people to continue to scan using the NZ Covid Tracer app and turn on bluetooth.

"The more we all scan, the safer we’ll all be.

"Scanning helps our contact tracers to quickly find and alert any potential close and casual contacts of people who have tested positive for Covid-19."

The Ministry’s next media release is planned for 1pm on Sunday 7 February.