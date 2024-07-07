One person dead in Oamaru crash

One person has died following a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on State Highway 1 in Oamaru this evening.

The crash was reported at about 5.55pm.

In a statement, police said the pedestrian died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending the scene and the road between Fernbrook Rd and Redcastle Rd remains closed.

An investigation into the crash to determine what happened is underway, a police spokesperson said.