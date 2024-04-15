Pet bonds on the way for renters with animals

Photo: File image / Getty

The Government is introducing a pet bond to the Residential Tenancies Act in a bid to make it easier for renters with animals to find a property.

Housing Minister Chris Bishop said the changes to the Act would give tenants with pets greater choice when looking for a rental property and give landlords more confidence to take them on.

The changes to the legislation include:

Introducing a pet bond (set at a maximum of two weeks rent) that can be charged in addition to the existing bond,

Making tenants liable for all pet damage to properties beyond fair wear and tear. This means a tenant is fully liable for any accidental or careless damage caused by pets, as well as any intentional damage,

Requiring that tenants may only have a pet or pets with the consent of the landlord, who can withhold consent on reasonable grounds.

“Pets are important members of many Kiwi families. It’s estimated that around 64 per cent of New Zealand households own at least one pet, and 59 per cent of people who don’t have a pet would like to get one,” Bishop says.

“Anyone who has ever tried to find a pet-friendly rental property will know how hard it is, so we’re going to make it easier.”

Regulation Minister David Seymour said the policy "will fix the problem of tenants being locked out of rental markets due to landlords not being willing to take a risk on tenants with pets".

“There are tenants out there who would be more than happy to pay a little extra in order to live in their preferred home with their very good boy,” Seymour says.

“More landlords would be willing to allow pets if they could protect themselves from some of the risks.

“This policy is also important for helping victims of domestic abuse move on with their lives. Often, people stay in relationships to look after pets and become stuck. Helping these people find rentals that are accepting of pets will allow them to move on safely and have a brighter future.”

The Government will introduce an Amendment Bill in May to make the changes, alongside other changes to the Residential Tenancies Act.