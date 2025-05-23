Pharmacist highlights problems with one year medicine prescriptions

A surprise Budget announcement about prescriptions has left one pharmacist perplexed.

Yesterday’s Budget was something of a lolly scramble for the health portfolio, but among the announcements was that New Zealanders would soon be able to receive 12-month prescriptions for their medicines.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said the Budget allocated $91 million over four years to support this change.

Roslyn Pharmacy owner Andy Hou is sceptical about the proposed 12-month prescriptions for medicines. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The funding would cover the cost of additional medicines, as more were expected to be dispensed.

"While patients will still collect their medication from a pharmacy every three months, they will no longer need to return to their doctor for a new prescription each time."

Roslyn Pharmacy owner Andy Hou said he was surprised by the announcement, and wondered whether it could have unintended consequences.

"Let’s say a GP issues you a 12-month prescription and your blood pressure is fine in January.

Health Minister Simeon Brown. PHOTO: ODT FILES

"To assume that your blood pressure is going to be stable for 12 months, that’s a terrible assumption and that could lead to some serious issues, too.

"And then say in February, your blood pressure shoots up extremely high, nobody knows - you’re not seeing a doctor again for 12 months and your blood pressure tablet dose doesn’t change either. That’s a stroke or a heart attack waiting to happen."

While he acknowledged the costs of medicines and GPs visits, Mr Hou said he did not think the system was "particularly broken" when it came to picking up medicines from the pharmacy.

"If there’s any way we as pharmacists can help maintain the check-up side of things, that would be great.

"If we’re looking at blood pressure, it’s easy enough to say, well, hey, your blood pressure is this right now."

Mr Brown said the change would also help GPs and other health professionals better manage patients with long-term conditions.

"Instead of spending time on routine repeat prescriptions, they can focus more on supporting those with complex or deteriorating health needs."