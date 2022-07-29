Friday, 29 July 2022

Pigs on the loose along State Highway 6

    By Oscar Francis
    Police are responding to reports of a big pig and little pig causing problems for road users on State Highway 6.

    A police spokeswoman said officers were called to Luggate-Cromwell Rd (SH6), near Queensberry, about 12.20pm on Friday. 

    Neither of the pigs had been hit, but one vehicle had to swerve out of the way after one of the animals stopped in front of it, the spokeswoman said.

    One of the pigs was pink, the other was brown and black.

    They had been running all over the road and animal control had been called, the spokeswoman said.

