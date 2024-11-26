Police officer caught wearing gang patch

Photo: Facebook

Police Minister Mark Mitchell has criticised the behaviour of a police officer posing for cameras while wearing a gang patch in the office.

Footage of the police officer wearing the patch over his uniform emerged on social media just days after the gang patch ban came into effect.

Mitchell said the behaviour was disappointing and fell short of expectations.

The images were taken in June and the officer responsible had come forward, he said.

Mitchell added that overall, he was pleased with how the Gangs Act had rolled out and police conduct regarding breaches.

Police Assistant Commissioner Paul Basham said an internal process would determine any further action taken against the officer.

Footage 'problematic' - Māori researcher

Meanwhile, a kaupapa Māori researcher has described the footage as "problematic".

Ihi Research director Catherine Leonard said the behaviour perpetuated the cycle of distrust between gangs and police.

It demonstrated the need for extensive police training, she added.