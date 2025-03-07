Police stop referring people to Destiny Church programmes

Footage shared by Destiny Church's Brian Tamaki of the Te Atatū protest. Photo: Supplied / Facebook

Police have stopped referring people to Destiny Church's Man Up and Legacy programmes after members had disrupted a number of events at the Auckland Pride Festival last month.

Witnesses had reported about 30 people were barricaded into a room in Te Atatū's library after men wearing 'Man Up' t-shirts had interrupted an event hosted by a drag king, who read a book to children about how rainbows are made, with costumes inspired by the sun, clouds and rain.

The Man Up and Legacy programmes were part of the police's AWHI programme: a tikanga-based voluntary referral system used as a prevention tool to connect a person needing help with an appropriate service provider in their community.

The programme is aimed at helping to prevent people from offending, reoffending, or becoming victims of crime or harm.

In a statement, police said it had undertaken a review to understand what referrals may have been made to either Man Up or Legacy programmes, which are affiliated with Destiny Church, following on from family harm-related events.

"Both providers have now been removed from our AWHI system, and no further referrals will be made.

"Police is committed to serving all our diverse communities, and we will now engage in a process to find replacement providers where required."

In response, Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki said Man Up and Legacy restored families and broke cycles of crime, violence and addiction.

He said police should work with them, not bow to political pressure.

Tamaki said there was "no investigation, no charges, no wrongdoing".