Police swarm West Auckland motorway, off-ramp closed

    Police said motorists should "expect delays" and "avoid the area if possible". Pictured is Auckland's Northwestern motorway. Photo: RNZ
    A man has been hospitalised after being shot at by police following an attempted carjacking on a West Auckland motorway.

    Police and transport officials say a busy part of the West Auckland roading network has been closed due to an incident.

    Waka Kotahi just before 4pm said an "emergency services incident" saw the off-ramp to Lincoln Road on Auckland's Northwestern motorway (SH 16) closed, telling motorists to instead use the Te Atatu off-ramp.

    It later clarified the Lincoln Rd off-ramp northbound was open, as was the left-hand turn onto the Lincoln Rd overbridge, but the right-hand turn onto Lincoln Rd overbridge was closed, as was the off-ramp southbound.

    Witnesses reported seeing around a dozen police cars at the scene and armed police were seen.

    Police said no-one had been injured.

    St John ambulance was notified around 3.38pm but were stood down by police en-route.

    Police said motorists should "expect delays" and "avoid the area if possible".

