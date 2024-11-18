Polytech carpentry students' charity home bought for $385k

Sitting on the front doorstep of their new home on Saturday are the happy winners of the Otago Polytechnic charity house auction (from left) Shureta, Rahul, Ashreya, 10, and Aryan, 12, Prasad. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A family has taken up the keys to their new home and community organisations throughout Otago will reap the benefits.

A three-bedroom house built by Otago Polytechnic carpentry students was sold at a charity auction in Dunedin on Saturday for about $385,000.

This is the 18th year the polytech has built a charity home, the proceeds going to the Catalytic Foundation who distribute funds throughout Otago.

New homeowner Rahul Prasad snapped up the home and said he and his family were excited to get it up to their land in Westwood.

‘‘It’s a great house and the carpentry students have done a really good job on it and it looks really nice the way they’ve finished it all off — it looks very smart.’’

Saturday was Mr Prasad’s first time attending an auction and he was ‘‘a bit surprised there weren’t many people bidding’’.

‘‘There was only four people registered to bid on the day which is a bit of a shame . . . but maybe it’s a general reflection on the economy at the moment.

‘‘The polytech does such a great job with these wonderful houses. I do think it could have done with a bit more support.

‘‘We’re just happy we could contribute back to the community this way and support the students’ education.’’

The home was warm and insulated and his children in particular were excited about their new bedrooms.

Mr Prasad was happy with his new home and, after getting his consents in order, would be looking at moving the home into place early next year.