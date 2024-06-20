Private jet causes a stir in Invercargill

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A private jet appears to have called ahead, relaying a potential problem upon landing.
Two fire trucks and Hato Hone St John ambulances and rapid response vehicles were sent to the scene.
The jet is a Swiss-made Pilatus PC-24, registered to Invercargill and believed to be owned by the Distinction Hotels chain.
It circled just south of Dunedin Airport, near Milburn, before returning to Invercargill.
It is unknown how many people were on board.
It is the second time this week that drama has unfolded at Invercargill Airport after suspected bird strike caused flames to shoot out of the engine of a Virgin Airlines flight from Queenstown to Melbourne.
The flight, with 73 people on board landed safely at Invercargill Airport on Monday night.