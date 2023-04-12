Q'town company gets $8m to build Welsh cable car

Skyline Enterprises has been contracted to build a cable car in the Welsh city of Swansea after government ministers were impressed by the ventures in Queenstown. Photo: ODT files

Queenstown adventure company, Skyline Enterprises has made waves overseas after securing £4 million ($8 million) of taxpayer funding to construct a cable car ride over Swansea.

The £34 million plan for the Welsh town includes a sky-style cable car and chair lift system, luge runs, a sky swing, walking trails, and a zipline.

Spanning from the top of Kilvey Hill down the coast, the attraction aims to draw tens of thousands of visitors to the region.

However, some ministry members have expressed hesitation about the project’s viability after a nearby cable car, which received £2.3 million in funding, closed down after just eight years of operation.

Despite this, the Welsh government, led by the Labour Party, has committed £4 million of taxpayer money towards the venture.

Dawn Bowden, the Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, said the project would play a significant part in helping grow Swansea’s reputation as a dynamic and appealing destination.

"It complements other regeneration projects in the area as well as supporting economic growth and all year-round jobs," he said, adding how he had seen the results in person during a recent trip to Aotearoa.

"When in New Zealand last year, I saw first-hand how Skyline Enterprises in Queenstown has used the natural landscape as a beautiful backdrop to a successful enterprise.

"This is a unique inward investment opportunity for us, and I wish the team well with their latest venture in Wales."

A website dedicated to the proposal is already online and publicly available at skylineswansea.co.uk.

Concern over lack of local support and connectivity

Tom Giffard, the Tory Shadow Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Sport, and a member of the Welsh Parliament for South Wales West, has expressed reservations about the project.

Growing up in Swansea himself, Giffard said there needed to be a more robust business case to demonstrate the potential success as he doubted whether it truly had local support.

He also raised concerns about the recent closure of the Ebbw Vale cable car, located just 65km away.

The mechanical lift was initially built using funds from a £12 million European Convergence Programme grant to help people ascend a steep hill to a town centre in Ebbw Vale. However, breakdown issues and the high annual cost (£52,000) forced it to close.

Issues around connectivity also needed to be addressed, Giffard told DailyMail, due to its location outside the city centre.

"It’s got great views but unless you’re driving there how do you get there," he said.

‘Locals’ homes won’t be disturbed’ - council

Rob Stewart, the leader of Swansea Council, spoke positively about the project.

"What’s being proposed by Skyline Enterprises for Kilvey Hill is a world-class leisure attraction for the people of Swansea and visitors to the city.

"I’d like to reassure residents in communities close to the proposed development that no aspect of the scheme would pass over peoples’ homes."

Geoff McDonald, the chief executive of Skyline Enterprises, expressed gratitude to the Welsh Government for their support.

"Ever since we first came to Wales in 2017 and mooted plans for Kilvey Hill, we have enjoyed an extremely positive relationship with them, and they have shown great enthusiasm for our vision which has a strong strategic alignment with their own tourism strategy," he said.

In New Zealand, Skyline Enterprises has two outdoor adventure parks with cable car rides as well as luge parks in Canada, South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia.