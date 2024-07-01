Queenstown crash victim was expecting baby

Simran Shiuagani Mala and Jamie William Pitman. Photo: supplied

A woman killed in a double fatal crash near Queenstown last week was pregnant.

Police this morning released the names of those who died as Simran Shiuagani Mala, 25, and Jamie William Pitman, 35.

Both were from Frankton in Queenstown.

Emergency services were called to the collision involving a van and a car in Malaghans Rd at Dalefield late on Thursday night.

In a tribute on Facebook, one woman sent condolences to Mr Pitman and his partner's whānau "and our unborn pepi".

The baby was due in October, according to one post.

Mr Pitman's father, Brent Cook, said he would miss phone catch-ups with his son - "though our conversations were brief, they were conversations with purpose and meaning", commenting he would value them for a lifetime.

"RIP, son, love you and will miss you, love dad."

Another woman said she was "completely lost for words".

"Going on 20 years ago my dad brought you into our lives and you became part of our whānau.

"If I knew two weeks ago would be the last time we spoke, we wouldn't have sat there talking about cars and mowers with you.

"We're going to miss all the random calls and visits. You will always be remembered, Jamie, and forever part of our whānau."

A memorial at the site of the crash. Photo: Philip Chandler

Mr Pitman and Ms Mala died at the scene of the crash, which also involved a Millbrook Resort shuttle, on Malaghans Rd between Dalefield Rd and the Waikaka Church about 10pm on Thursday.

A memorial has since been established at the scene of the crash.

Three ambulances and a helicopter attended the scene, along with police and volunteer firefighters.

Five other people were injured - one was treated for moderate injuries and the remaining four for minor injuries at Lakes District Hospital.

In a statement, police said investigations were ongoing.