Quicker cyclone recovery promised under National

National's Cyclone Recovery spokesperson Chris Penk. File photo: RNZ

National has promised “a fast and fair recovery process” if elected with several measures to speed up recovery for cyclone-affected regions in its latest policy announcement.

National leader Christopher Luxon and their Cyclone Recovery spokesperson Chris Penk announced new policy from Hawke’s Bay at lunchtime on Monday.

Penk said National would set up a cyclone and flood recovery ombudsman, prioritise infrastructure projects that connect communities and regions, fast-track consenting processes, remove red tape and unblock the EQC assessment pipeline.

“Everything is taking too long. People need their homes, businesses and roading infrastructure fixed quickly. National will enable the fast-tracking of consent procedures and substantially reduce the timeframes for private and community projects, therefore speeding up overall recovery efforts,” Penk said in a statement ahead of the National Party announcement in Esk Valley.

“We will also unblock the EQC assessment pipeline, where delays in determining land value represent a major barrier to post-disaster recovery. National will require EQC to prioritise these assessments and set performance targets to ensure they are focused on delivering them faster and acquiring the skills they need to reduce the current backlog.”

He said while rebuilding from a natural disaster was complex, the longer the recovery went on, the more negative the effects on communities and mental health.

“Those affected need answers about whether land is categorised as being suitable or unsuitable for ongoing residential, commercial, or mixed residential-commercial use,” he said.

“They need answers about the level of buyouts offered, the timing of such buyouts, and the implications if they refuse. Crucially, they also need answers about their right to appeal against a property’s categorisation or the level of compensation offered. They also need an advocate to ensure government decisions are fair and equitable.”

He said a Cyclone and Flood Recovery Ombudsman would give those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and other recent major flooding events an independent and impartial voice to ensure government decisions are fair and equitable.