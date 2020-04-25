Remembering our Anzacs

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
World War 1 (1914-1918) was one of the most significant events of the 20th century and had a seismic impact on New Zealand society.
The total population of New Zealand in 1914 was just over one million. In all, more than 120,000 New Zealand men and women enlisted. This was just under 10 per cent of our then population. About 18,000 New Zealanders died in, or because of, WW1. More than 2700 died at Gallipoli alone (ww100.govt.nz).
World War 2 (1939-1945) was the greatest conflict ever to engulf the world. It took the lives of 50 million people, including one in every 150 New Zealanders, and shaped the world we have lived in ever since. WW2 was the only war to directly threaten New Zealand. The total population of New Zealand in 1940 was about 1,600,000. About 140,000 New Zealand men and women enlisted. New Zealand's ratio of killed per million of population (at 6684) was the highest in the Commonwealth (with Britain at 5123 and Australia, 3232). About 11,928 New Zealanders died in, or because of, WW2 (nzhistory.govt.nz).
While public services were unable to go ahead today due to the Covid-19 lockdown, there is a way people can mark the day at home and support our past and current service men and women.
With no poppies on sale this year, people are being encouraged to decorate their letterboxes and, if possible, to go online and buy a virtual poppy.
The RSA site also includes Anzac-themed crafts for all ages. Younger family members can listen to two New Zealand books on RNZ Storytime - The Red Poppy and Lest We Forget - at RNZ Storytime.
You can also delve into the New Zealand History site to learn more about the wartime experiences and the impact on those overseas and at home.