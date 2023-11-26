Replacement for baby's headstone donated by stranger

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Massey mum was left distraught after a headstone for her son Luke, who died at birth 23 years ago, disappeared from her neighbour’s Makora Rd home last Monday.
The headstone - now the subject of police inquiries - is still missing.
But Ranby’s faith in the goodness of others has been restored after Pukekohe man Jack Piggott-Newton made, at no charge, a replica headstone for her baby boy.
"It’s still really sad", Ranby said of the original headstone’s disappearance.
"But what this has done is make me feel good, in that not only can I have Luke’s original [headstone] script, but also in knowing there’s people like Jack out there."
Piggott-Newton delivered the new granite headstone to Ranby, along with a surprise - a second plaque with both her late sons’ names on it for her to keep at home.
Tragically, Liam Ranby died suddenly of an aneurysm in 2021, 11 days after his 21st birthday.
After Liam was buried with his twin brother, a shared headstone was made to honour both. Luke’s headstone was then removed and Ranby’s neighbour was building a new housing for it to eventually be returned to the brothers’ grave.
It was from the neighbour’s property the headstone disappeared on Monday.
Police were called on Tuesday and did a forensic examination of the scene on Wednesday, Ranby said.
Police weren’t immediately able to comment on their inquiries.
Piggott-Newton heard about Ranby’s situation after his wife read about her plight on nzherald.co.nz on Tuesday.
He’s also a twin and was born a month before Ranby’s sons.
"I felt really sad for her. I know I can’t replace the original but this is something I can do."
The 23-year-old started his business General Restorations New Zealand this year to supplement the income he received as his wife’s carer. His work included making and restoring headstones, and restoring medals, from commissions made through the business’ Facebook page.
He does all the work by hand, with it taking a day to create Luke Ranby’s replica headstone.
Piggott-Newton also restored decades old "forgotten" graves of infants at his local cemetery for free and says he is a volunteer firefighter for the Pukekohe Volunteer Fire Brigade.
"If life, you are remembered for your actions. I haven’t got that much, but this is something I can give."
By Cherie Howie