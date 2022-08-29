Road rage brothers arrested after alleged incident

Two brothers have found themselves in hot water after a road rage incident in which a driver’s windscreen was broken.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to Thomas Burns St in Dunedin about 12.05pm on Sunday.

He said two cars were driving along when one cut the other off while changing lanes.

The driver who was cut off honked the horn, and the man driving the other car took offence, resulting in him and his brother stopping their car and getting out.

They then allegedly jumped on the bonnet of the other car which resulted in the windows being smashed.

Both brothers were arrested and investigations are ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz